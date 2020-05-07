Local politicians not convinced by SPVM station merger consult

The SPVM held a virtual consultation meeting May 5 regarding the planned mergers of police stations 9 in Côte St. Luc and 11 in NDG, set to take effect this fall.
The meeting was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the SPVM's plans, first revealed by The Suburban this past January, Station 11 on Somerled will be closed and a new, larger station will be located at the Station 9 site on Westminster and Côte St. Luc Road in CSL with more than 100 police officers, 30 crossing guards and two civilian employees.
The public consultation was a pre-recorded 73-minute YouTube video in which SPVM officials made the case for the merger and questions sent prior to the broadcast were answered.
The SPVM claims the merger will "enhance our daily operational flexibility, improve organizational performance, strengthen work teams and enhance the services offered to citizens." They also said the community will not lose the contact it already has with officers at the current two stations
(Notably, although the video was apparently supposed to be only in French, the SPVM's second-in-command Simonetta Barth provided English translations to all responses. The merger action plan is in both languages as well.)
We asked local politicians for their reactions to the session.
CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said he is not looking forward to the prospect of a larger Station 9.
"As a demerger activist I know too well that smaller is better," he told The Suburban. "The relationship we've had with Station 9 will be hard to replicate in this new super structure servicing an area several times our size with a higher crime rate."
As well, "although they kept stating that the lease on Westminster in Cote St. Luc is for 10 years, our job as elected officials is to plan for the long term. We may still have a station in our city today, but it may very well be gone tomorrow."
In Côte des Neiges-NDG, Mayor Sue Montgomery told the media that the borough is considering holding its own consultation.
Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand said the SPVM provided no convincing proof that services will be better with a merged station.
"I found this [consultation] was unconvincing, it was almost like a public relations exercise or a press conference more than a community dialogue," he said right after the video presentation. "i don't think it will mollify the community."
Rotrand said, nevertheless, there were some "positive" points.
"The police admitted the station will be in the wrong place for the next 10 years, although they tried to gloss it over by saying at least there's a bus route nearby, but they said they preferred it would be more centrally located," he added. "The other, if you can say positive, point is they hadn't made a decision on the NDG sub-station idea (proposed by Rotrand), which would meet the needs of a lot of people to have the local police presence — that will be under consideration and be studied over the next couple of months.
"The only other positive is that they said in a year, they'll do a survey to see if people are satisfied, but that didn't really come with an additional statement that, if necessary, there will be a station in NDG again. The reality is there won't be a station in a neighbourhood of 65,000 people, the largest that won't have a police station. This decision was made for administrative reasons and once they made the decision, they didn't renew the lease for Station 11. That decision was made with no consultation of any sort and was presented as a fait accompli to elected officials, and now it's too late. The answers to all the questions were 'trust us, be happy, we'll do our best' rather than any data, or clear arguments made that this was the best decision in the interests of the population."
One of many questions posed to the SPVM was "why now?"
Barth, in her English translation, pointed out that the lease for Station 11 expired and it did not have the capacity required to house the merged station.
"Renovations must begin shortly to bring together, under one roof, all the employees this fall," she added.
Also, we saw an e-mail exchange in which the SPVM declined Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg's request that the town's resolution against the merger be read out during the consultation and then responded to.
"As you know, the objective of such a session is to give objective information to the public," said the SPVM's response. "In such a context, we think it would not be advisable to bring political standpoints or positions, whether they are for or against the merger, during the information session."
