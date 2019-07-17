Life sciences, health tech innovation hub expanding in St. Laurent

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the St. Laurent Technoparc Montréal recently by adMare BioInnovations to mark the coming expansion of the NEOMED Innovation Centre.
The expansion will result in a “new innovation and commercialization complex specializing in life sciences and health technology,” the company announced.
On hand were representatives from the federal and Quebec governments, as well as the City of Montreal and the St. Laurent borough, among them St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos and Mayor Alan DeSousa. Also in attendance were senior executive members, employees and partners of the organization.
“This new innovation and commercialization complex is poised to become a thriving focal point for the development of a business ecosystem and innovation networks that will amplify companies’ productivity, and ensure they become more effective and more competitive on the global market,” stated Pierre-Yves Desbiens, Venture Partner, NEOMED Innovation Centre, adMare BioInnovations. “This project would never have seen the light without the commitment of visionary partners who, like us, seek to make major contributions to scientific innovation in the Canadian life sciences and health technology sector.”
“adMare BioInnovations is proud to be leading the way in opening a new world of opportunities in the life sciences sector in Quebec and the rest of Canada by increasing investments in research and innovation, fostering creation of innovative companies, attracting new private investments, and commercializing Canadian technology globally,” stated Gordon C. McCauley, President and CEO of adMare BioInnovations. “What we are really building here is a community.”
The first phase of the $25 million expansion project is expected to be completed in 2020.
