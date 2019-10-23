Liberals win convincingly in west end

The federal Liberals, while achieving a minority government and a lower popular vote total than the Conservatives across the country, scored very convincing victories in Montreal’s west end ridings.
A standout was Mount Royal, where the Liberals represented by Anthony Housefather scored its best victory in many years. Whereas the Liberal victories were closer in 2015 and 2011 owing to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s strong support for Israel, resulting in high Conservative votes in Côte St. Luc and Hampstead, the incumbent’s plurality was much larger this time.
Housefather won with 24,137 votes, 56.4 percent of the total. Conservative David Tordjman, a Côte St. Luc councillor, received 10,723, 25.1 percent of the vote. The NDP’s Eric-Abel Baland was third with 3,485 votes (8.1 percent), the Green Party’s Clément Badra was fourth with 2,271 (5.3 percent), the Bloc Québécois’ Xavier Levesque was fifth with 1,729 (four percent), and the People’s Party of Canada’s Zachary Lozoff was sixth with 358 votes (0.8 percent).
“There could not be a better candidate,” said Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand, an especially strong supporter of Housefather. “I don’t think there’s anyone in Canada who works harder than Anthony, and he’s close to his electors.”
In NDG-Westmount, incumbent and Transport Minister Marc Garneau scored an almost equally impressive victory as Housefather, garnering 27,217 votes, or 56.3 percent of the total.
The NDP’s Franklin Gertler came in second with 7,456 votes (15.4 percent), Conservative Neil Drabkin was third with 5,536 votes (11.4 percent), the Green Party’s Robert Green was fourth with 5,125 votes (10.6 percent), the BQ’s Jennifer Jetté was fifth with 2,309 votes (4.8 percent), and the People’s Party’s André Valiquette was sixth with 550 votes (1.1 percent).
In St. Laurent, incumbent Emmanuella Lambropoulos won convincingly with 23,272 votes, 58.7 percent of the total in the Liberal stronghold.
Conservative Richard Serour came in second with 6,914 votes (17.4 percent), the NDP’s Miranda Gallo was third with 3,976 votes (10 percent), the BQ’s Thérèse Miljours was fourth with 2,820 votes (7.1 percent), the Green Party’s Georgia Kokotsis was fifth with 2,101 votes (5.3 percent), and the People’s Party’s Christopher Mikus was sixth with 475 votes (1.2 percent).
In Outremont, Liberal incumbent Rachel Bendayan, first elected in a by-election earlier this year, improved her totals with 18,419 votes, or 47 percent of the vote. In the February election, she received 40.43 percent in taking the riding back from the NDP.
The NDP’s Andrea Clarke came in second with 7,808 votes (19.9 percent), the BQ’s Célia Grimard was third with 5,562 votes (14.2 percent), the Green Party’s Daniel Green received 4,743 (12.1 percent), the Conservatives’ Jasmine Louras received 2,158 votes (5.5 percent), and the PPC’s Sabin Lévesque received 360 votes (0.9 percent).
In downtown Ville-Marie—Le Sud-Ouest—Île-des-Soeurs, Liberal Marc Miller won with 27,107 votes, or 53.1 percent of the total.
The NDP’s Sophie Thiébaut was second with 7,912 votes (15.5 percent), the Bloc Québécois’ Nadia Bourque received 6,869 votes (13.5 percent), taking third place; Conservative Michael Forian received 4,629 votes (9.1 percent), the Green Party’s Liana Canton Cusmano received 3,570 votes (seven percent) and the PPC’s Jean Langlais received 514 votes (one percent). In LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, Liberal incumbent and Justice Minister David Lametti received 22,504 votes, adding up to 43.6 percent.
BQ candidate Isabel Dion came in second with 12,537 votes (24.3 percent), NDP candidate Steven Scott was third with 8,423 votes (16.3 percent), Conservative Claudio Rocchi was next with 3,664 votes (7.1 percent), Green Party candidate Jency Mercier received 3,452 votes (6.7 percent) and PPC candidate Daniel Turgeon received 481 votes (0.9 percent).
