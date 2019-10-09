A volunteer going door-to-door for Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather is alleged to have disposed of Conservative material during a Sept. 25 campaign visit to a Côte St. Luc apartment building, according to media reports.
According to the CBC, the alleged incident was seen by a Conservative volunteer, who was in the building at the same time. The witness told the network that Housefather was in the building at the time the incident took place.
Housefather had no comment. In the meantime, his spokesperson Daniel Gans told the media that Housefather did nothing wrong and that the matter was addressed with a volunteer.
"Moving forward, and in order to prevent this kind of behaviour, Mr. Housefather will be taking steps to ensure all individuals participating in his campaign understand that this behaviour is not acceptable in any way," Gans added in his e-mail to the CBC, also writing that Housefather "condemns this kind of behaviour and values the right of all candidates to freely express their ideas and engage with voters."
Also according to the CBC, the Conservatives sent a letter of complaint to Elections Canada and a warning to Housefather himself. A video was also provided to the CBC purporting to show participants speaking about the alleged incident. The Suburban viewed it and, as the CBC also concurred, it is difficult to hear what is being said.
Conservative Mount Royal candidate David Tordjman condemned and demanded answers about the alleged incident. Tordjman said the Conservative volunteers distributed their material by placing pamphlets on door handles, and then returned — as part of a tactic called de-canvassing, and found that their brochures were all missing.
Tordjman contended that four floors also visited by Housefather and his team were "completely devoid of Conservative material" and instead had Liberal pamphlets. When the volunteers knocked at those doors, Tordjman added, no one answered.
“I hope that this is not true, but if what this looks like is the practice, then someone needs to answer to Elections Canada for this,” Tordjman stated.
Although the Conservative volunteer's video is difficult to hear, Tordjman says he hears a volunteer saying to place items in a dumpster “under the bags."
Neil Drabkin, running for the Conservatives in neighbouring NDG-Westmount, also commented.
"The allegations brought forward are very troubling. If they are indeed substantiated, the conduct in question constitutes a flagrant breach of the law and all those responsible need be prosecuted. There must be zero tolerance when it comes to unlawful behaviour that attempts to thwart our democratic electoral system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.