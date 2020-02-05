Leslie Perez running for CSL's District 8

Leslie Perez, a communications professional and active community lay-person, is running in the April 5 by-election for District 8 in Côte St. Luc, to replace the late longtime councillor Ruth Kovac.
Perez announced her candidacy at a press conference and community event at Quartier Cavendish Sunday, surrounded by supporters, including Montreal Opposition leader Lionel Perez, her brother; and CSL councillor David Tordjman.
“I have been involved in community affairs for over a decade and consider running as city councillor as a natural next step in contributing to Cote St. Luc and in particular to District 8,” Perez said. “Having raised my children in District 8, I know the challenges it faces and believe that my professional experience coupled with my community involvement provide me with the perfect skill-set to best represent Côte St. Luc in tackling these challenges. I am also eager to meet residents and hear their ideas and concerns about District 8.”
Perez added that she has been told “women like myself don’t often go into politics.
“But I believe that single mothers are among the savviest and most resilient multi-taskers. We also need to ensure women are properly represented in Côte St. Luc city council, where there is a lack of parity.”
The candidate also paid tribute to Kovac.
“I understand Cote St. Luc’s great loss and the circumstances which led to this by-election,” Perez added. “Ruth Kovac was an inspiration as well as a pioneer in our city, and I will look to her accomplishments for inspiration. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Kovac family,”
“I am so proud of my sister and have no doubt that she will bring the passion, drive and creativity needed for the job,” Lionel Perez said at Sunday’s event. “Once she sets her mind to something, there is literally no stopping her.”
Perez told The Suburban that her top local priority is the environment.
“We absolutely need to be more proactive in our environmental affairs,” she said. “We have buildings that are still not composting and recycling.”
Her other priorities including community spirit, enhancing the city’s communications and responsible urban development.
“I’m here to work with all city councillors.”
