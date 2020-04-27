Premier Legault has announced that Quebec high schools, CEGEPs and universities will remain closed until September 1st.Primary schools and daycares outside of the Metropolitan Community of Montreal will reopen May 11th. For Montreal and the north and south shores of the city, primary schools and daycares will open May 19th. He repeated that attendance was not obligatory and will be at the choice of parents.
One of the reasons the Premier noted for not opening the high schools and colleges is that many of those students take public transport and it would be difficult to maintain social distance guidelines in public transit. There will be a limit of 15 students per class Quebec is preparing a broader plan to offer instruction out of the classroom to high school students.
The Premier stressed that this move was Important for the welfare of the students particularly for those with learning difficulties.He said that they cannot be left without instruction for six months. They could fall behind too drastically. Another reason to return primary school students is that medical authorities agree that the risks for those that young are “minimal.” The Premier added, “Life has to go on. The medical and hospital situations have stabilized. Children need social interaction. And our society needs to develop some natural immunity.”
The Premier concluded with the following caution, “If the situation continues as stable as today - and only if - then the schools will be open. School attendance will not be obligatory. If the numbers change in the next few days we will adjust the schedule. Our plan is always governed by prudence, prudence and more prudence.” Mr. Legault also said people must have the courage to start going out while maintaining social distance guidelines.
