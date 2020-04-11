Premier Legault’s daily briefing opened with a bombshell as he announced he had ordered a police criminal investigation into the Herron long-term care facility in Dorval. Herron had been put into trusteeship yesterday.The Premier called the situation “gross negligence.”
The move followed revelations that not only were patients laying in soiled sheets and diapers and rarely fed, but that the residence’s official reports that 2 people had died of Covid and 8 were sent to hospital, were untrue. It has come out that 31 of the 137 residents have died of Covid.
What had been known was that on March 26, a patient sent to Jewish General Hospital, tested for COVID and died soon thereafter. On March 29, there was a visit from the CIUSS West Island that found major problems including wholesale abandonment of posts by Herron staff. The CIUSS immediately sent extra staff in that restored a semblance of care but with little collaboration from Herron’s owners. Herron charges up,to $10,000 a month for care.
In an exclusive interview with The Suburban on condition of anonymity, someone intimately acquainted with Herron called the situation “heartbreaking.” The source did want the public to know that despite some 80% of the staff leaving by March 29th, about a dozen chose to remain. The source called these dozen “heroic” with a “deep commitment to the patients and their families.”
The source confirmed that basic supplies were drastically low, sanitary conditions were “catastrophic” with people laying in bed with soiled sheets and diapers, and many residents hadn’t been fed and were dehydrated. The source thought 27 had died.
Worse than anything else, the source alleged that family members were given no information even after patients had tested positive for Covid. Families were generally informed only after their loved ones had died. Some staff did answer families’ calls and kept them appraised. Two residents were taken out by their families who showed up at Herron to take them home. The Suburban was also told that members of the administration allegedly told Herron staff not to talk to anyone, particularly the press, about conditions threatening that if they did, their jobs and professional standing would be lost.
Perhaps the most shocking revelations alleged to The Suburban were that certain patients who had died after testing negative for Covid had “Covid related” written on their death certificates by doctors. The source alleged that on one day when 7 deaths had been recorded 4 had tested negative yet the death certificates did not reflect that.
The source also alleged that patients who had died were left in their beds for more than a day in some cases. The normal routine was that funeral homes arrived within four to five hours of someone passing. The source did not know whether the delays were due to medical and support staff at Herron being backed up, funeral homes being beyond capacity or Herron’s administration holding up paperwork.
Lynne McVey, Director-General of the CIUSSS West Island, confirmed that the CIUSSS received no cooperation from the owners, and that only after two mise-en-demeures was access to patients’ files granted. They showed only 5 of the 31 deaths since March 13 were Covid related. McVey broke into tears as she offered her sympathies to the families.Herron normally sees four to five deaths a month.
As of today 12,292 Quebecers had tested positive for Covid out of some 143,000 tested. The balance tested negative. 778 people have required hospitalization. 211 needed intensive care and 289 have died. The Premier said the situation was “under control” and that the numbers were at or below projections.
