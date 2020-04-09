Premier Legault reported today that the “good stabilization” in the increase in numbers in ICU and hospitalizations continues. He said they are in line with the government’s projections. He cautioned that there will be higher numbers in the coming days as we approach the peak but that this was expected. Mr. Legault had a message for young people. That was, even if they are less at risk themselves they can still infect others and they should be particularly careful around seniors.
He also asked people to keep in mind that half of Quebec’s deaths are in six CHSLDs, long term seniors homes. The Premier said 450 doctors and 1000 nurses are being shifted from hospitals to CHSLDs. All employees in these homes have been ordered to wear masks if they are within 2 metres of a patient and he also ordered that families be called if their loved ones are found to have Covid. He has also ordered that loved ones be allowed in if someone is dying. He said, “It’s the human thing to do.” The Premier said we have a “Responsibility to care for our seniors because it is they who built Quebec. Let’s take care of our seniors.” He also made another plea against any gatherings during the Easter weekend.
By the numbers, 10,912 people have tested positive. 679 have been hospitalized. 196 are in ICU and 216 have died. Some 113,000 have tested negative.
