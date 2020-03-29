In his Sunday briefing, Premier Legault reported on the day’s new figures that demonstrated no new deaths and a smaller rise in cases than yesterday. He also pointed out that the acceleration of the spread is below what they had projected. But he continued to ask everyone to follow the guidelines and especially those of social distancing at supermarkets and banks and other essential services anyone may visit.
He mentioned that he was waiting for new information today from Montreal authorities, since the island remains a troubling hot zone. in answer to reporters questions, the Premier said that he would like to see the economy slowly come back but that it was too early to speculate on timelines. Public Health director Arruda went a bit further saying this may not just be a “pause” but that we may all have to fundamentally rethink how we conduct our business and professional lives.
When he was asked by reporters about Prime Minister Trudeau’s offer today that he is ready to send elements of Canadian Forces into any province that asks, the Premier was quick to say that he feels Quebec’s police have the situation well in hand.
The most important news was that there have been no new fatalities with the number standing at 22. There are now 2840 new cases, a rise of 342 feom yeaterday. That rise is smaller than Friday to Saturday that saw 477 new cases. 192 persons are hospitalized. Some 47,000 people have tested negative.
