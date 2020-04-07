Premier François Legault reported today that the “good news” was that there were no new increases in ICU admissions.He mentioned cautiously that this may be a sign that Québec may be reaching its peak but he underlined that we must not let our guard down through the month of April and we must continue to follow the guidelines isolation, distancing and hygiene.
He also, stated that admissions to hospitals were “stabilizing.” Because of that, the government is moving some hospital personnel into the CHSLDs which together with seniors homes have borne the brunt of the virus with some 60% of virus deaths coming from there. The Premier also reported that the reagent supply for testing is sufficient for another “six to seven” days and is being replenished.
Mr. Legault also cautioned that the projections being released later today are based on “best to worst” scenarios not “probable ones” but that because Quebecers have been so disciplined in isolating, the numbers will be as good as the “better” jurisdictions in the west. The Premier pleaded again with all Quebecers not to celebrate Easter or Passover with anyone other than those under their roof. “This is not the time for family gatherings, as hard as that is.”
When reporters asked if it was appropriate that couples who aren’t living together are receiving tickets for going to see each other, the Premier looked surprised and looked to Public Health director Dr. Horacio Arruda to answer. Dr. Arruda, also looking surprised, took no position on the fines of which he seemed unaware “other than what was reported in the media,” but tried to explain that couples not living together just be cautious if one lived in a “hot zone.”
By the numbers, there have now been 9340 positive tests, and nearly 98,500 testing negative. Hospitalizations total 583. There were no new ICU cases and that number rests at 164.One hundred and fifty Quebecers have died as a result of Covid.
