Premier Legault reported today that “good days are coming” as Quebec’s numbers continue their stabilization and for the first time there were less cases in ICUs. Patients in ICUs dropped by 10 overnight. He repeated what he has said for days that Quebec’s numbers are below projections and increases continue to stabilize as we approach our peak. He also announced that schools and daycares may - depending on continuing trend improvement - reopen before May with “prudence.”He noted that young people are at far less risk and that what will have to be built into any reopening is that they don’t infect adults. Social distance guidelines are being looked at for reopened schools. Public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said that young people seem to have a “natural immunity” from symptoms and that it was important for the, “population as a whole” to have a segment that has natural immunity.
Health Minister Danielle McCann opened a bit of a controversy when she said she was studying authorizing the transfer of teachers to help in the health system at CHSLDs. The president of the CSN, Jacques Létourneau, said that, “forcing personnel in the education system to go to work in the health system within consulting the people concerned is heartbreaking to say the least.”
By the numbers, 11,677 persons have tested positive out of some 148,000 tested. 733 have been hospitalized, 186 have been in ICU (a drop of 10) and 241 Quebecers have succumbed to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.