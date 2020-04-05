Premier Legault, accompanied by Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, announced today that despite the situation being “under control” and the numbers being below projections, he has extended the lockdown of non-essential businesses and institutions to May 4th. He stressed that Quebec is sitting at per capita rates similar to Germany and that the lockdown is working given our low hospitalization and mortality numbers which he also compared favourably with Germany. He saluted Quebecers for being disciplined and ”overwhelmingly” respecting self-isolation guidelines and said the measures were working. The peak is expected sometime next week.
There are now 94 fatalities in Quebec. Half in outbreaks centred around seniors homes. Only 47 more people were hospitalized for a total of 525 and the Premier reminded Quebecers that there are 6000 free beds available. There are 24 more cases that required ICU bringing the total to 154. Total positive tests stand at 7944. Some 87,000 people have tested negative.
