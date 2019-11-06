Last Wednesday night officially kicked off a $5 million major fundraising campaign for a LaSalle palliative care hospice planned for the waterfront in 2022.
More than 300 LaSalle borough business owners, politicians and community group leaders attended. Some $70,000 was raised.
Once built, the hospice will include eight private rooms and the medical equipment needed to allow terminally-ill patients in LaSalle to get end-of-life care in their own neighbourhood.
“People need somewhere they can feel comfortable when they know they are going to die,” said Manon Barbe on behalf of the non-profit association Maison de soins palliatifs Sault-Saint-Louis.
“I began to notice all the people who had to leave town to find these kinds of services and I realized that this was something we had to create here in LaSalle.”
Four such galas have been held, with donations to date reaching $2,262,843, a little less than half of what they need. Proposed plans set construction and equipment costs at $3 million with the other $2 million going to operating costs for the first two years.
Buffet Il Gabbiano donated the meals and staff for the event.
Additional donors included Desjardins, Quorum and Melatti Construction. Business leaders and many current and former politicians contributed too, to become local ambassadors. They included Nancy Blanchet, Todd Beck, Serge Declos, David Lametti, Paul Martin and Laura Palestini.
Barbe’s day job as Mayor of the borough of LaSalle may have helped encourage other leaders to get involved, but for her, the hospice work has always been a personal project.
Her interest began eight years ago, due to discussions with her sister-in-law Nicole Barbe, who took part in launching a similar facility in Laval.
“She couldn’t stop talking about how important it was. I became more and more knowledgeable about the gaps in care in this area.”
Barbe’s sister-in-law Nicole joined Dre Marie Barrette, Suzanne Borduas, Joseph Ciliberto, Daniel Davignon, Franco Donato, Pierre Guérin, Dr Jean-Pierre Hamel, Robert Hayes, Marc Morin, Carole Sarrazin, Mario Simard and Mario Vachon on the initial board of the nonprofit. They launched the organization at the local Labbatt’s in March 2013 and held their first gala with honorary chair Dr. Christiane Laberge that spring.
Almost everyone who got involved that first year remains dedicated to the project and Barbe says she’s grateful for their perseverance.
Last year, however, they realized that things were moving too slow. The federal government 2018 report on palliative care options included stats showing that 60% of Canadians die in hospitals despite a widespread wish to die at home. Quebec’s College of Physicians publicly blamed spotty end-of-life care in the province for an increase in patient demands for medical assistance to die.
The LaSalle project became more important than ever. Barbe and her team reached out to BNP Performance Philanthropy to help them raise money faster.
“I’m not sure, but I think the English-speaking community in Quebec understands philanthropy better than the French community does,” said Barbe. “We’ve been working hard, but last year, we realized we needed help to break ground soon. And even after the facility gets built, we’ll need to keep fundraising to keep it operating.”
For more information, including a sketch of the hospice they want to build, go to https://www.maisonsaultsaintlouis.com.
