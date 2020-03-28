The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a point-of-care coronavirus test that can provide results in less than 15 minutes, using the same technology that powers some rapid flu tests. The tests’s maker is pharma giant Abbott which has a large facility in Montreal.
The the new test would speed up results and would allow tests to be done in doctors’ offices. But shortages of necessary equipment used to collect patient samples, such as masks and swabs, could seriously slow its roll-out.
FDA regulators were satisfied with the test’s validation data and believe its benefits outweigh any risks, such as false positives or negatives. Abbott said it expects to deliver 50,000 tests per day beginning next week. The technology behind the test looks for genes that are present in the virus, similar to PCR tests already on the market.
The platform used to run the test weighs less than 7 pounds, according to Abbott, and could be deployed “where testing is needed most,” such as at coronavirus hotspots.
All FDA-authorized tests require samples from patients – and health care facilities say they’re facing shortages of critical supplies needed to collect specimens. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had on Tuesday issued guidance allowing some patients to collect their own nasal swabs in health care facilities, which could reduce the amount of protective equipment needed for health care workers.
But some jurisdictions, such as New York City, have said that patients with coronavirus-like illness should stay home – saying that is “safer for the patients and health care workers” and doesn’t change the treatment patients receive.
