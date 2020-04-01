Keeping in touch

More community organizations are adapting to continue serving their clientele during the COVID-19 crisis and cessation of regular activities.
In CDN-NDG:
Parents engagés pour la petite enfance is proposing new guidelines to adapt its activities and continue serving parents participating in the program.
All home visits are being replaced by calls from their home worker at the frequency chosen by the parent (once a week or once every two weeks).
During these phone calls, parents will receive the usual listening and support from home visits and following the call, the workers will send activity sheets adapted for each child participating in the program.
Group activities remain suspended until further notice.
For more information visit https://www.parentsengages.org/contact
Bienvenue à NDG is also reaching out to new residents who may be concerned about the loss of their income or immigration status, or are simply looking for educational activities for their children. For any concerns you can call (514) 561-5850 and a counsellor will contact you in your language within 48 hours.
You can also send an email:
Amharic, Tigrinya bienvenuendg.tig@gmail.com
Arabic bienvenuearabe1@gmail.com
Armenian ami.bienvenuendg@gmail.com
Hindi, Portuguese, Tamil ami.bndg@gmail.com
Italian enfancebienvenuendg@gmail.com
Mandarin bienvenuendgmandarin@gmail.com
Persian bienvenuendgperse@gmail.com
Romanian, Russian bienvenuendg.russe@gmail.com
Spanish bienvenuendgespagnol@gmail.com
The Femmes du monde à Côte-des-Neiges women’s centre has closed its office (staff will be working from home) and urges women to stay in touch by calling 514-745-9027, and you will get a call back. You can also follow them on Facebook.
For immediate support:
SOS conjugal violence: 514-873-9010
Crisis et suicide prevention: 1-866-277-3553
Red Cross psychological support: 1 800 863-6582
Information on COVID-19: 514-644-4545
Information about social services: 211
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.