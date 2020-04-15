VIRTUAL YOM HASHOAH: Given the current health crisis and the cancellation of the traditional in-person commemoration of Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), the Montreal Holocaust Museum will hold a virtual event on its Facebook page on Monday, April 20 at 5 pm. Montrealers are invited to honour the memory of Holocaust victims from their homes and participate in this virtual ceremony. This year’s commemoration was originally planned to highlight the 75th anniversary of the liberation and the end of the Holocaust. It now serves the additional purpose of demonstrating the entire Jewish community’s solidarity with Holocaust survivors, Among the confirmed speakers are: David Levy, Consul General of Israel in Montreal; Fishel Goldig, Holocaust survivor and Montreal Holocaust Museum speaker; Rabbi Lisa Grushcow, Senior Rabbi at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom; Naomi Azrieli, President of the Azrieli Foundation; The Honorable Jacques Saada, President of Communauté sépharade unifiée du Québec; Avraham Elarar, President of the Canadian Sephardi Federation; Brenda Gewurz, Co-President of CIJA Quebec; JPPS Choir Director Jason Rosenblatt and representatives from Federation CJA’s March of the Living.
NOVA GRANTS: Thanks to the generous support of donors, the Jewish Community Foundation (JCF) of Montreal has a special envelope available to award grants for innovative programs. which will have maximum impact on the local Montreal Jewish community. The JCF invites applications for a Nova Grant from any local non-profit Jewish communal organization or institution, as well as Federation CJA (FCJA) and its affiliated organizations. Nova Grants are designated for programs that have a specific focus in at least one of the following three thematic areas: Supporting the Vulnerable; Jewish Identity and Culture; and Institutional Strengthening. A limited number of JCF Nova Grants of up to a maximum of $50,000 per program will be made available and allocated for either one-time funding for a program to be completed within one year, or funding to be used over a maximum of three years, depending on the nature of the program.There is a form on their website (https://jcfmontreal.org/novagrants) which must be completed by May 4.
MADA’S PASSOVER DRIVE: Individual volunteers, the Jewish Community Foundation (JCF), Federation CJA (FCJA) and Centraide Montreal united last week with MADA Community Services to fulfill its mission of delivering Kosher for Passover food to thousands of Jewish households in Montreal. Around 2,000 Passover baskets were delivered and more than 5,000 “Seder in a Box” packages dropped off. Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, MADA has tripled its efforts to deliver food to an increasingly large number of vulnerable people. Working with a skeletal staff, MADA is primarily reliant on the tireless efforts of about 350 volunteers who contact clients by telephone, prepare food, package food and deliver it by car. All volunteers have been observing strict health policies, including social distancing and the wearing of gloves and masks.
ISRAEL DAY RALLY: The annual Israel Day Rally downtown, originally scheduled for April 29, has been cancelled due to the pandemic. Organizers Dado Ben Brith, Michael Druckman, Jacques Sabbag and Amos Sochaczevski have already announced that the 2021 event will take place on April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.