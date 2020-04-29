Bernard Chiang has walked the streets of Chinatown each weekday for about 18 months, and it’s never felt like this. “It's so quiet, it's actually barren,” says the Canada Post mail carrier. “Maybe I'll see a few people out on a beautiful day as people need to get outside, but mostly there's no one around.”
The 35-year-old Chiang says his delivery load has changed on his route, both commercial and residential.
Before the big lockdown, Chiang's deliveries included 20-40 trackable packages per day. “It's practically doubled since then” he says, and on a recent day he delivered some 100 packages in addition to his regular letter-mail haul.
His route requires a lot of entering and exiting of buildings, elevators, apartments and storefronts, but with many businesses and offices shuttered he doesn't feel particularly concerned about exposure. “The pressure to maintain social distancing has not been there, as there are so few people around it makes it easy for me to move around.” Fewer people means dodging fewer people on sidewalks and fewer to interact with, even on a weekday morning at de la Gauchetière and Saint-Laurent, with no traffic and hardly anybody in site.
His routine has changed with new protocols in place from start to finish, carrying sanitizers and liquid soaps and staggering of schedules to minimize occupancy of sorting stations.
People he does encounter, “well they seem a lot friendlier these days. They are appreciative to see someone.” He says there are more people who seem to be disconnected, and more likely to engage when they see somebody. “Human beings are meant to be social and the fact that I can talk to people, it helps keep our minds busy and maybe helps us forget about the more dire situation out there.”
For his part, Russell Nault is feeling his unofficial role as eyes and ears of the neighbourhood a little more these days. The mail carrier knows every nook and cranny of his Ville Émard and Côte-Saint-Paul route, and knows when something’s amiss.
“I know my area, I know people my people” he told The Suburban, adding, “my customers have been exceptional. I ring the bell, they’ll knock on the window and give me a wave.”
Nault says most people on his route are respecting stay-at-home instructions, save for a few older folks, including one older lady well into her 80s. “She asks me (through the door) if it’s too cold to run errands or hang laundry. I tell her ‘Stay inside, let your neighbours do your errands.’ I don’t know if she’ll listen.”
Normally, Nault would find keys hanging in a door lock a couple of times per month. Usually, he knocks, rings, and then deposits the keys in the mailbox with a note. “Right now, there are no keys in the doors, because nobody’s going out…We have to look out for older people, especially those that are alone. Everyday we see them, we greet them. We know who’s who, and often they know my schedule and will wait at the window. If I feel like something’s up, I start knocking on doors.”
Nault says packages are delivered without signatures and that means deliveries of marijuana and from Customs get a call card instead, summoning the receiver to a postal outlet to pick it up themselves. Otherwise, “when we deliver a parcel, we put it on the stoop, scan it, ring the bell, and go back six feet to wait for the customer to respond. When they open the door, we scan it as delivered.”
At the Champlain station where he begins his day, he says routines continue to change. “We used to come in a half hour before, chinwag with everyone, now it’s five minutes and get to work, no mingling. Basically it’s ‘come in, get your stuff and get out’.”
For Chiang, one of his biggest concerns comes at day’s end, which also has its protocols, as his three young children are accustomed to embracing him when he walks through the door. “As soon as I walk in they scream and run towards me but I keep them at bay” he laughs, explaining a laborious process that involves a vestibule, outer layers of clothing, washing and changing “before letting them attack me. It's like a decompression chamber!”
