Montreal’s 26th Italian Week runs until Sunday night, when the 10 exciting summer days and nights of concerts, fashion, musical theatre, films, exhibitions, cooking classes, and historical tours spanning Montreal and Laval will culminate with an unforgettable live outdoor performance of Pagliacci in Little Italy.
If Leoncavallo’s timeless opera about a tragic clown isn’t your thing – and how could it not be? – then there are still plenty of other goodies on tap for you, including at Saint-Léonard’s Parc Wilfrid-Bastien which comes alive on August 15 with a bocce tournament and several musical performances, including the SophistOccasion Showband.
Little Italy remains the centre of the action and during this final weekend, Saint-Laurent boulevard will overflow with fans and families taking in art exhibitions, a dessert contest, car show, the Moda Sotto le Stelle star-lit fashion show, and performances by Peppe Voltarelli and this year’s festival spokesman and perennial Montreal favourite Marco Calliari, who is celebrating 30 years of his career with his new album Bang! Bang! Topping it all off of course is Pagliacci, with the symphony orchestra led by Maestro Gianluca Martinenghi presented Sunday at 9 p.m. at the corner of Saint Laurent and Saint-Zotique.
Italian Week offers more than half a million festival-goers a wide array of free, accessible events and shows showcasing Italian folklore in welcoming and local venues.
Ongoing Italian Week Events
Cent’ anni — Order of the Sons of Italy 1919-2019 exhibit, Casa D’Italia, 505 Jean Talon E. 1-5 p.m., until Aug. 23.
Italian Film Festival, Casa D’Italia, 505 Jean Talon E. 7-9 p.m. until Aug. 15.
Fiat Exhibition: Wilfrid Bastien Park, Lacordaire Blvd. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 15.
St. Leonard Festivities, Wilfrid Bastien Park, Lacordaire Blvd 7:30 –11 p.m. Aug. 15.
Scopa Tournament, Little Italy — St. Laurent Blvd. between St. Zotique East and Jean Talon East, 12-6 p.m. Aug. 16- Aug. 18.
Fiat Exhibition: Little Italy — St. Laurent Blvd. between St. Zotique East and Jean Talon East, 1-11 p.m. Aug. 16-Aug. 18.
Theatre workshop: Little Italy — St. Laurent Blvd. between St. Zotique East and Jean Talon East, 1- 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18.
Fashion Show: Little Italy — St. Laurent Blvd. corner St. Zotique East 10 p.m. Aug. 17.
