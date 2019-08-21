'Is Hampstead an exclusive club?'

A public consultation meeting regarding a proposed 10-storey apartment building to replace two 75-year-old affordable apartment buildings on Côte St. Luc Road took place until at least midnight Monday in a frequently fractious and angry atmosphere.
Tenants of 5781 and 5783 CSL Road have been protesting the proposed project, and residents of parallel Queen Mary Road are concerned that the building will block the sunlight. The developers say there will be no sunlight impact in the summer and winter, and there would be some shadows parts of the day in the spring and fall.
During the meeting, resident Raizel Candib, the former principal of Merton School, was one of many residents protesting the project and the process.
“A town is a community, not an exclusive club,” Candib told Mayor William Steinberg. “Is it only going to be a town of wealthy, or a town of middle-class people, where working-class people can live? Are we an exclusive club in Hampstead? I hope not.”
Steinberg said Hampstead is a community.
Developer Mitchell Abrahams was present to answer questions, and there were tense moments between him and some residents. Mayor William Steinberg stopped the meeting for a time when an angry resident protested loudly from the audience. “Morally, I am comfortable with the fact that there is going to be availability for [the tenants who may be evicted] in similar buildings at similar rents in similar locations— and I do the legwork to actually [find them], I’m not lazy,” Abrahams said at the meeting.
