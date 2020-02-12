Jocelyn Bell Burnell is the Northern Ireland native and astrophysicist who co-discovered the first radio pulsars in 1967, a feat recognized by the 1974 Nobel Prize in Physics, awarded not to her but her supervisor. An enduring controversy, Burnell has spent a lifetime of discovery and advancing the world of astrophysics while earning a litany of academic and international titles and awards for her valuable works and breakthroughs.