Do women and girls, as well as their parents, educators, employers and employees, have a fair representation in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)?
Women have made significant contributions to STEM and continue to do so, but their stories are often untold. How does that happen?
A new travelling exhibition has come to the Cosmodôme and tells some of these stories and recognizes the essential role of women in these fields. Until April 26 you can discover the stories of extraordinary historical and contemporary women in science, technology, engineering and math, their scientific contributions as well as their challenges in the face of persistent systemic barriers.
For information visit www.cosmodome.org
