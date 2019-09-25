Hydro-Quebec partners with Montreal, west end cities to build green corridor

Hydro-Quebec is partnering with the City of Montreal and the municipalities of Côte St. Luc, Montreal West and Town of Mount Royal to create a green corridor, the utility announced last week,
This will involve “greenery and active transportation initiatives in the transmission line right-of-way between the Aqueduc substation and Saraguay substation.
“This collaboration is part of a plan to upgrade the transmission system between LaSalle and St. Laurent,” the Hydro statement says. “A green corridor may include a bike bath, pedestrian link, landscaping and recreational facilities.”
The upgrading is expected to cost $500 million, and overall involves “replacing aging equipment, maintaining the system’s reliability [and] meeting future electricity needs.
The project includes:
• Rebuilding the 120-kV Aqueduc-Saraguay overhead transmission line at 315 kV over a span of 18 km between LaSalle and Saint-Laurent.
• Converting three 120-kV substations to 315 kV—Rockfield substation (in Lachine), Hampstead substation (in Côte St. Luc) and Laurent substation (in St. Laurent).
The utility announced that it will “determine the details of the collaboration with each of its municipal partners.
“The public will be invited to take part in various information and consultation sessions over the next few months. Cooperation among the partners will promote biodiversity, connectivity and sustainable mobility, and improve community life for residents.”
For more information about the process, consult www.hydroquebec.com/aqueduc-saraguay/en.
