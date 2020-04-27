Hydro-Québec warns of fraud calls

Hydro-Québec is warning the public of fraudulent calls that claim to be from the Quebec utility.
"The person calling demands immediate payment, threatening service interruption if their demand is not met," says a Hydro statement.
"We would like to remind customers that we recently announced that there will be no administration charges and no service interruptions for nonpayment, until further notice, due to the economic difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement explains, referring to a policy that came into effect in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.