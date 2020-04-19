Husband-wife team creating face shields for medical personnel

Lower Canada College in NDG is expressing pride in the selfless work done by its Science teacher Chris Olive and his wife, Katy Johnston, founder of FabZone, a West Island makerspace, during the COVID-19 crisis.
The husband and wife created an in-home fabrication lab, "producing face shields to protect doctors and nurses working on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak," LCC officials pointed out. "With the help of three 3D printers, on loan to them from the LCC Fab Lab, Olive and Johnston have been able to ramp up production of the face shields which go over masks, provide extra protection for the eyes, and allow a doctor or nurse to use the same mask for longer periods of time by providing a barrier between the patient and the mask."
Johnston says the face shields "have been tested by local doctors and they are already in the hands of medical personnel in the Montreal area."
Each 3D printed band "takes two to three hours to make and the clear shields take about two minutes. The bands can be sterilized, while the clear shields are disposable, but can be cleaned and reused a few times.
“With the additional printers from LCC, we can scale up production and go from making six to eight bands a day to 30 or more,” says Olive. “And Collège de Montréal has just lent us two printers as well.”
They point out that the face shields "are being donated to clinics, seniors’ residences and to individual doctors and nurses who don't have access to this equipment."
For those who are able to contribute, Olive and Johnston are asking that their costs be covered, "which works out to three dollars per band with three clear shields.
Johnston says their current challenge is a low supply of materials, "which can be ordered but delivery times are slow. Anyone who has access to any of the following materials can contact Johnston directly.
•.5mm clear PETG sheet (ideal, lighter ones also acceptable)
• Transparency film (overhead projector type) for clear portion of shield
•1.75 mm PETG filament for 3D printing
Elastic
• Mats and blades for Cricut cutters
LCC officials point out that Olive is "producing the face shields while still virtually teaching his classes, and Johnston is devoting about 60 hours per week to the project."
“LCC applauds the initiative and is happy to play a role,” says Headmaster Christopher Shannon. “Mostly, we are proud of the selfless efforts of one of our teachers and his wife who are doing their part to help protect the heroes in this crisis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.