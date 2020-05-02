Housing committee, tenants' group criticizes Quebec housing action plan

The Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ), a group comprising housing committees and tenants associations, is criticizing Quebec's Housing Action Plan for tenants greatly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The group says it's dissatisfied with the measures "and denounces the fact that nothing has been put in place to avoid a catastrophe come July 1. The Quebec government must ensure that no tenant household finds itself on the street in the midst of the health crisis and must offer more financial assistance for the most impoverished tenants."
The RCLALQ calls the measures a "double standard," including a "loan intended for tenants who are having difficulty paying their rent, and a rent subsidy for households unable to move into their future homes due to construction delays.
"With these measures, the government is choosing to subsidize wealthier households that can afford to live in new houses while driving the most vulnerable households into debt," said Maxime Roy-Allard, spokesperson for the RCLALQ.
The group adds that "rather than offering a non-repayable rent subsidy as requested by tenant rights groups, the government opted instead for [an interest-free] rent loan of up to $1,500 valid for two months that will be paid directly to landlords."
The loan has to be repaid by Aug. 1, 2021.
"For the impoverished, indebtedness is not a solution," Roy-Allard added. "Already many households cope with extremely tight budgets and adding an additional cost to the coming year will make it very difficult for them to make ends meet.”
And as the measure is short-term, "it would be mistaken to believe that the financial difficulties of tenants will be limited to only two months."
The group also says the plan does not "provide for an extension of the moratorium on tenant evictions that is currently in effect for the duration of the health crisis.
"The government must do everything possible to ensure that no tenant household is left homeless in the coming months, it’s a question of public health," Roy-Allard said. "Minister Laforest must absolutely extend the moratorium on evictions for several more months."
The group also expressed deep disappointment that housing assistance measures are only offered to "tenants awaiting delayed new construction.
"This pandemic is risking many people be thrown out onto the street," Roy-Allard added. "The government must extend this subsidy to all households at risk of becoming homeless."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.