Housefather, Tordjman spar at B'nai Brith Canada Mount Royal debate

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather and Conservative candidate David Tordjman were the only participants in B’nai Brith Canada’s Mount Royal debate last week, held at the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue.
According to B’nai Brith Canada Quebec region director Harvey Levine, the NDP and Bloc Québécois had events at the same time as the debate, while the People’s Party of Canada did not qualify to debate (More below). The Green Party candidate was ill.
Topics discussed included anti-Semitism, which party supports Israel more against hostile United Nations votes; the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement, the environment, the economy and other matters. The moderator was Dan Spector of Global News. At times, there was hostility from some audience members at both candidates with at least one shout of “liar” and boos at various points of the evening.
“You need, in this country, and in the United States, bipartisan support for Israel,” Housefather said. “I have been one of the leading voices within the Liberal Party on our positions on Israel and fighting anti-Semitism.... On the whole, our [pro-Israel] record has been more than solid. Do you think that record would be the same if there weren’t MPs like me and [Toronto’s] Michael Levitt these last four years?”
Tordjman, who earlier slammed the Liberals for their UN abstention regarding the U.S.’s move of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and appeasing dictators all with an eye on a UN security council seat, pointed out that his father worked for Israel’s Mossad in Morocco.
“He put his life on the line doing what was right because he believed in what was right, and that’s what he taught us,” the candidate added. “You’ll always be right if you stand for what is right, not wavering, not leaning to dictators and despots and trying to curry favour with them. .... We have to stand with our friends in Israel, not sometimes Yes, sometimes No.”
•••
We asked Housefather and Tordjman their thoughts on the at least three episodes of Justin Trudeau darkening his face — when he was 29 in 2001 for a party, and two other occasions prior.
”The Prime Minister said he was sorry, it happened a long time ago, it was a very unfortunate thing to have done, but it was something that happened when he was young, and he should be judged as a public official, and all of his public actions show he’s a big fighter against racism, intolerance and injustice,” Housefather said.
”Is Trudeau racist, that’s a question Canadians have to decide on,” Tordjman responded. “The core of the issue is, he pretends to be one thing and he actually is something else. Be honest with Canadians, be truthful. It’s clear he’s not truthful about his past, but also what he’s going to do in the future.”
•••
People’s Party of Canada candidate Zachary Lozoff was allowed to set up a table at the debate venue and pass out election material, but was not permitted by B’nai Brith to debate.
“We sent out an election guide with questions to all the parties, and the PPC didn’t respond to us by the time we made the decision,” Levine said. “We also made the decision on the statistics of how much of a following they had across Canada, and in Quebec they have less than one percent. So do we invite the Rhinoceros Party, the Communist Party? We decided to invite the key parties.”
Lozoff was disappointed.
