Housefather pays tribute to WWII soldier Nathan Dlusy

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather paid tribute recently to Jewish Canadians who served in World War II, and highlighted the story of Montrealer Nathan Dlusy.
RCAF Flight Sgt Dlusy was killed in action Aug. 15, 1944 during World War II when his Sunderland bomber crashed into a cliff on the Scottish coast.
"This month marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day and we share a sacred responsibility to keep veterans' stories alive," Housefather told the Commons. "It is with that in mind that I wish to highlight the contribution of Jewish Canadian war veterans who have served in all of Canada's wars.
"In World War II, for example, Canadian Jews served in Canada's armed forces at a rate 10 percent higher than the national average," the MP added, "One such individual was Nathan Dlusy. Nathan fled Germany in 1938 to come to Montreal. In 1942, despite not yet having his citizenship, Nathan enlisted with the Royal Canadian Air Force to fight against tyranny and oppression overseas. In 1944, he gave his life for our country. He was only 23 years old. Today, his brother Jon Dlusy has kept his story alive. I wish to thank Jon for sharing his brother's courageous story and I want to thank all of our veterans who have served and sacrificed so that we may live in freedom."
The Suburban has reported on Dlusy's family's efforts to have him declared a Canadian citizen posthumously. D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum recently entered Sergeant Dlusy's "act of bravery and allegiance to his country into our permanent Assemblée nationale record."
Family friend Gerald Rudick told us that, in gratitude for the House of Commons tribute, Jon Dlusy "donated some advanced life saving pulmonary equipment to the Mount Sinai Hospital in Montreal, and donated an advance life support ambulance to Magen David Adom, stationed in Petach Tikva, Israel, in memory of Nathan and their parents Regina & Isidore Dlusy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.