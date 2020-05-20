Holocaust survivor Irving Roth to tell his story at worldwide June 1 virtual event

Irving Roth, a survivor of the Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps, and death marches during the Holocaust, will be the guest speaker 7:30 p.m. Monday June 1 at a worldwide Facebook Live event hosted by the Chabad Seminary of Canada – Ben Weider Educational Center.
The event is part of the Ben Weider Memorial Lecture Series. To take part in what organizers promise will be a riveting lecture, log on to www.facebook.com/ChabadSeminary.
“As the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles, Chabad Seminary of Canada has the rare opportunity to present a worldwide online platform to hear Irving Roth’s first-hand account of survival,” organizers say.
Irving Roth was born in Czechoslovakia in 1929.
The event announcement points out that “in 1944 a young Roth was captured and taken to the Nazi death camp Auschwitz. He survived Auschwitz and Buchenwald to be reunited with his parents in 1945, but most of his family — his cousins, his grandfather, and his brother Bondi — did not. He emigrated to the US in 1947. He devotes his time and efforts to educating young and old on the horrors of the Holocaust and the evils of prejudice and anti-Semitism.”
Roth is now the director of the Holocaust Resource Centre at the Temple Judea of Manhasset in New York.
“By telling and retelling our stories of survival and determination, I believe we will be able to fully realize a better tomorrow,” he says. “I am very much looking forward to spreading my message to a new virtual audience.”
The event is free of charge, and sponsorships and donations are welcome, and are tax-deductible. Gifts of $250 and more will have two Royal Kosher meals delivered to their home before the event. For more information, call 514-543-5446 or e-mail seminary@theseminary.ca.
