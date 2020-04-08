Côte St. Luc councillors and Mayor Mitchell Brownstein called for a halt to fingerpointing within the Jewish community regarding the COVID-19 virus.
Councillors Oren Sebag and Dida Berku said during Monday night’s videoconferenced council meeting that the religious Jewish community has been targeted both on social media and the regular media.
“It’s unfair to us as a community,” Sebag said. “I want to remind everybody that hate promotes hate, and we as a community will exacerbate this type of behaviour, this type of sentiment, and the more we continue to fingerpoint, the more the sentiment will rise. Mistakes were made, people got sick, and some even passed away. But the way the media capitalizes from our own fingerpointing makes me personally sick, and we will all ultimately pay for this.
“I’m asking for our community to hold off on the hate, to unite together as a community to help fight this terrible disease. We already try not to contaminate each other with COVID-19, let’s not... contaminate each other with hostility and resentment.”
Berku agreed, and added CSL council knew before the first identified case that the city would be especially affected by the virus.
“We knew we had all the risk factors...that’s just the luck of the draw,” she said. “We have the seniors, the snowbirds, the cross-border travel [from the U.S.], we had the religious places of worship, we had the holidays where thousands of people were celebrating, so we knew CSL would be affected. That’s why we were the first city, and the only city, to declare a state of emergency March 17. We reduced the cap of social gatherings to 10 when it was 250 across the province. The government said, ‘why are you so special?’”
Berku said the time to blame and shame is “over.
“This has to stop on our social media, because it is infecting media all across the province. Our community is not responsible for the virus. [Our community] lives and thrives in togetherness, and normally, this is our strength, but this time, it raised the risk of transmission.”
Berku added that it is especially good the pandemic did not break out after this week’s Passover celebrations.
“It could have been worse.”
Brownstein agreed that the virus is nobody’s fault. joel@thesuburban.com
