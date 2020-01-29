Herzliah presents Chai Award

The Herzliah High School Chai Award was recently presented to 186 students "whose 2018-2019 overall averages in both Judaic and General studies were 85 percent and higher," according to a school announcement. "Alumnus Zev Moses, ‘2000, director of the Museum of Jewish Montreal, was the keynote speaker for the annual event." From left, student Michael Bendayan, Dr. Karen Gazith, Interim Head of School; Zev Moses, student Jenna Yaphe, Herzliah Director of the French School Claudine Habre and Director of the English School, Lorne Grintuch.
