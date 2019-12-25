Herzliah-Cummings Centre Intergenerational project a success

Herzliah and its students shared with seniors from the Cummings Centre its intergenerational “Green Thumb Garden” project, made possible through grants from the TD Friends of the Environment and The Henry and Berenice Kaufmann Foundation. “Appropriate vegetables for our rooftop garden were chosen,” say Herzliah officials. “Secondary One students members of Herzliah’s environmental club and of the Cummings Centre then planted, nurtured and harvested fresh vegetables from a rooftop garden located atop Herzliah’s new school. This project is a perfect example of an authentic, hands-on, cross-curricular learning opportunity.” From left, back row teacher mentors Patrick Malka and Dan Saragosti with Herzliah students and front row, Diane Altman, Chair of the Volunteer Lay Committee, and Green Thumb project volunteers Marcy Seidman, Molly Hilsenrath and Eric Goldapple. Cummings Centre representatives Marcie Scheim, Volunteer Department Associate and Director of Volunteer Services, Lynn Gordon. (Absent were volunteers Bracha Kaufman and Sharyn Katsof).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.