In a dramatic presentation of more than a dozen documents and emails the Katasa Group, owners of the Herron Residence, presented a rebuttal of claims of negligence against them and built a case of CIUSSS West Island control and inaction. In an interview with The Suburban Katasa principal Katherine Chowieri said, “We reached out for help to the CIUSSS without success, were put into trusteeship on March 29 not April 10 removing all control from us, and all the patients files were at the nursing stations so we do not understand the CIUSSS ‘ claim that we did not cooperate and that they had no access to the files.”
In a detailed written presentation backed by exhibits, Katasa made eight major claims. First among them was that the trusteeship began on March 29 not April 8-9 as the CIUSSS led many to believe. According to Katasa , contrary to what the CIUSSS said, its role was not simply sending personnel. The CIUSSS “took management control” of Herron on March 29. Secondly, Herron pointed put that as of March 27 there was only 1 resident who had succumbed to complications from Covid and one other who was infected. 30 of the 31 deaths in the past weeks occurred after the CIUSSS took control.
Thirdly, Herron claims that it was Info Santé who advised Herron personnel on March 28 and 29 not to return to work at the residence, and that it was this advice that led so many to quit. Herron states it advised the CIUSSS of the shortage of staff immediately as required by law. Fourth, Herron claims that the CIUSSS also refused to furnish protective equipment for the staff further to a formal demand by Herron on March 23.
Fifth, as evidenced by email, Herron demonstrated that the CIUSSS ordered the residence not to transfer any Covid infected patients to Lakeshore General Hospital unless they were in respiratory distress. Sixth, Herron claims that not only did the CIUSSS not provide sufficient staff, in at least one case a staffer at Herron was transferred by the CIUSSS to CHSLD Lasalle while Herron itself was so short-staffed.
Seven, the mise en demeure from the CIUSSS demanding documents from Herron were for documents Herron demonstrated it had supplied several days before. Finally, at the time of Monday’s briefing by Premier Legault Herron claims the CIUSSS only had two employees on the floors of Herron looking after residents.
The Suburban sent Herron’s claims to the CIUSSS West Island and attempted to reach Director-General Lynne McVey for comment. We received the following response by email which we reproduce in full;
• We realize that this is a difficult situation for residents and their families, but the CIUSSS team is in place, fully operational and mobilized to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.
• The CIUSSS did intervene on March 29th in support of the owners of the CHSLD Herron, in the context of the sanitary emergency. Despite this situation, the owners of the residence did not fully cooperate, forcing the CIUSSS to send them formal notices twice and an order from the Direction de la santé publique de Montréal on April 7.
• An investigation has been launched by the SPVM to shed light on the situation at the Herron residence and the CIUSSS team is fully cooperating with the authorities. The MSSS has also designated a person to go on-site to make verifications”.
