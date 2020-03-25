Funeral services were held last week for two iconic Montreal figures: former Quebec Justice Minister Herbert Marx and former Canadian Senator Yoine Goldstein, who passed away from natural
Appointed to the Senate in 2005, Goldstein introduced and sponsored bills to protect refugees in Canada, to relieve Canadian students from the crushing burden of their student loans, to add a human rights element to the Investment Canada Act when a foreign investment is reviewed, as well as to facilitate the supply of Canadian medications to African and Asian countries at affordable prices. He co-founded and then chaired the All Party Parliamentary Group of the Prevention of Genocide and Other Crimes against Humanity. He was also devoted to volunteer public service, serving as president of the Jewish Community Foundation, president of Federation CJA, Vice President of Jewish National Fund, and honorary legal counsel to many other organizations.
Marx was a lawyer, university law professor, politician, and judge. He was the Liberal Member of the National Assembly for D’Arcy McGee from 1979 to 1989. After obtaining his BA at Concordia and a Master’s at the Université de Montréal he went on to Harvard Law School. Between 1955 and 1964, he worked in the lighting industry, becoming vice-president of Verd-A-Ray Industries Ltd. In 1967 and 1968 he articled in the law firm of Stikeman Elliott in Montreal and then joined the Faculty of Law at the Université de Montréal. For a decade he taught constitutional law, civil liberties and poverty law. Between 1969 and 1979, he was a consultant to the Quebec Ministries of Justice, Education and Intergovernmental Affairs as well as to the Canada Law Reform Commission, the Quebec Civil Code Revision Office, the Quebec Gendron Commission on Language Rights and the Montreal Island School Council. He was also a visiting professor at the Université du Québec à Montréal and McGill University Faculty of Law. In 1969, he was a founding member of the Pointe Saint-Charles Legal Aid Clinic in Montreal. He was a Commissioner of the Quebec Human Rights Commission from 1975 to 1979, and a member of the Consultative Committee of the Institute of Intergovernmental Relations at Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario from 1977 to 1982.
When Victor Goldbloom retired in 1979, Marx made the plunge into politics and he was good at it. He served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General from 1985 to 1988, stepping down as a matter of principle after his Liberal government used the notwithstanding clause to override a Supreme Court decision that the province’s French-only signage law was unconstitutional. In recent years he a board member of the Canadian Friends of Tel Aviv University
John Parisella, a chief strategist for successive Liberal governments, stated: “Herb was above all a friend. He was also a man of character and integrity. Anyone who knew him was struck by his humility and his sense of humour. His legacy will recall his generosity ,his courage and his social progressivism. Knowing him and sharing long conversations with him made me a better person.”
Present-day D’Arcy McGee Liberal MNA David Birnbaum said “Herb’s courageous leadership, good humour and strong local presence will be long remembered. I am so honoured to have followed in the footsteps of community icons like Herb and Victor Goldbloom. Both were friends and mentors, and I am deeply saddened that they are no longer with us. Herb had a keen sense of social justice that made its mark on all of Quebec.”
As for Goldstein, Charles Bronfman said he was shocked to hear the news. “What a wonderful human being,” he noted. “A great sense of humour often belied the seriousness of purpose that he brought to every assignment he undertook, be it within or without the community. He served us so very well both in Montreal and in Ottawa. The world is poorer because of his absence.”
Funeral services for Goldstein were held on Friday. Marx was laid to rest on Sunday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic they were graveside ceremonies attended only by close family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.