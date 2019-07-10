Help with supplies

As mailboxes around Quebec fill up with settlement cheques from a class action against Quebec school boards overcharging for school fees, there are many in our community with inadequate resources for what are the increasingly exorbitant costs of yearly materials. A program to assist low income families is underway with a drive to collect and distribute school supplies in NDG. The Eco-Quartier NDG school supply program has collected a large amount of quality school supplies with the collaboration of several NDG schools and is offering free supply kits to families who could benefit from the program. One kit is offered per child, and supplies are tailored to the child’s age and grade.
If you are an NDG resident who would like to be added to the recipient list, email at fournituresscolaires.econdg@gmail.com, or call 514-486-2727. If you have supplies you would like to donate, Eco-Quartier will happily accept them, just drop them off at 6575 Somerled and they will be given a second life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.