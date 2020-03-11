For the 34th year, the student committee of the la Société de Relations d’Affaires HEC Montréal will be hosting free tax clinics between March 27 and 29 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). This service is targeted towards individuals and families in low income brackets. The address is 3000 Côte Ste. Catherine Road.
The clinic also offers the option of using TED, an automated service that helps prepare and file tax returns directly to the Canadian Revenue Agency using certified software.
“We are a team of seven students who organize the tax clinic and the itinerary clinic,” says 20-year-old TMR resident Simone Longtin Kahane, who is studying business administration. “We work in synch with the Agence du revenu du Canada and Revenu Québec. We offer the best possible service to our beneficiaries. Each year, we have up to about 300 volunteer students who help fill out tax returns, and about 500 people per day who benefit from our clinic. We also have accounting firms and banks as sponsors to help finance the event as well as restaurants and other stores that give us coffee or other goods to offer during the event.”
Complete details, including the income categories for which people qualify, can be viewed on their website at www.societerelationsaffaires.com/clinique-dimpot. No appointments are necessary.
