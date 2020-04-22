Any plans to reopen schools must prioritize the health and well-being of students and staff, says Quebec’s English parent leadership.
The English Parents’ Committee Association (EPCA), which represents eight English school boards and parents of some 100,000 students, says that consideration is at the forefront of any discussions about reopening Quebec schools, following weeks of uncertainty about the fate of the current school year.
Parents have questions and concerns about scenarios that could see children return to classes in the coming weeks or months, says EPCA president Katherine Korakakis. “In recent days, there have been more substantive discussions with our partners and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEES) about reopening schools.”
EPCA has participated in all deliberations as the official voice of parent governance during this unprecedented crisis she said, and their position is clear: “We will only support a plan to reopen schools once we are assured that all public health authority advisories, recommendations and rules are sufficiently defined, explained and fully respected. Simply put, the health and well-being of students, employees and all educational partners is the primary concern when making any decision on reopening schools.”
The media has been replete with discussions and speculation on what a return to school could look like, citing examples of other countries and jurisdictions, with everything considered from modifications in scheduling of classes, recess and lunch, to hygiene practices, engaging additional staff, class layout and more. Along with the diversity of opinions among educators and the community-at-large says EPCA, parents hailing from different Quebec regions with varied concerns and preoccupations for their children’s individual and collective educational needs must also be heard.
“EPCA will participate in all deliberations and formulating any plan…with feedback from the community province-wide and Directors from the various school board committees” and will “work closely with its educational and community partners, and its Francophone counterpart, the Fédération des comités de parents du Québec (FCPQ), to ensure that any return-to-school project is developed and implemented with transparency, consideration and in a responsible fashion.”
For more information visit https://epcaquebec.org/
