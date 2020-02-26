Hampsteaders reminded of library rebate program

The Town of Hampstead is reminding its residents of its library rebate program, established in 2010 because the town does not have its own public library.
"This program offers a rebate on annual library card fees at institutions across the island of Montreal," says a town advisory. "The program also allows to you to select the library that accommodates your tastes and that is most convenient to you, offering you a flexibility that previous library arrangements did not offer."
The first step is "joining the library of your choice by paying the complete library card fee that is charged by the institution.
"Once you’ve joined, you will then need to present your proof of payment to the CSR office at the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre, along with proof of Hampstead residency, in order to receive your rebate. The town will reimburse you 50 percent of your paid library dues up to a maximum of $100 per family/address."
For more information on the library rebate program, call 514-369-8200, ext. 8260.
