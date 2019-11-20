Hampstead welcomes 40 new Canadians at citizenship ceremony
Town of Hampstead/Denis Beaumont Photo

Forty new Canadians were sworn in as citizens during a ceremony in Hampstead that took place on Nov. 7. The ceremony was conducted by Judge Barbara Seal, a former Hampstead councillor. Mayor William Steinberg spoke, telling the new citizens and other guests: "Many immigrants do very well, and I am sure all of you will as well. I was lucky to be born in Canada, but you have chosen this country. It was a wise choice. You will help build Canada as those who came before you did."

