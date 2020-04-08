Hampstead warns against congregating

The Town of Hampstead is warning its residents and visitors against congregating during the COVID-19 crisis.
There have been instances in the west end and other places in which police have been called to homes or institutions where people have gathered, contravening provincial directives, or were thought to have gathered.
Hampstead Director General Richard Sun is telling residents:
• Do not go out except for groceries and medicine;
• Always maintain physical distancing of two metres from others;
• Do not congregate in groups
• It is imperative to not form groups in parks and on streets when often the physical distancing is insufficient.
• It is against the provincial rule to congregate and offenders are subject to fines of $1,000 to $6,000.
• The Public Security of the Town of Hampstead will give one warning to disperse; non-compliance will result in Police intervention.
"Please do the right thing to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy," Sun stated.
