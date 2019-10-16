Hampstead to get tough on car owners blocking snow removal operations

The Town of Hampstead will begin this coming winter to install more signs prohibiting parking during snow removal operations, Mayor William Steinberg announced during the October council meeting.
Steinberg was responding to a resident who felt that last winter's snow removal operations were a "disaster," partially owing to the extreme weather conditions between thaws and freezing. She said Côte St. Luc's roads were clearer, and that the sidewalks were visible following inclement weather.
In Hampstead, "I think it took me three or four months to see sidewalk here."
"What are you going to do for us this year?" she asked.
Steinberg pointed out the harsh weather conditions and similar difficulties experienced in other cities.
"We had a meeting after last winter to determine what to do," he added. "We are going to be putting up a lot more temporary 'no parking' signs along our streets, 12 hours in advance. We will ticket any cars that aren't moved.
"That makes a huge difference because, right now, when we go through many of these streets, there's a car in the way. [The workers] honk the horns, and sometimes people just don't come out. It wastes a lot of time, and the whole idea is it has to be fast. So now, with Public Security and Public Works...and any cars that haven't been moved, the snow removal vehicles will move around it, blocking them in, and they'll have a nice, big, fat ticket."
Steinberg said he would love to be able to have offending cars towed away.
"But we don't have enough cars we can tow in Hampstead, and the towing companies aren't interested in having a contract with us when they'll only tow cars once in a while."
The other planned measure is, on occasion, overnight snow removal.
"There are usually not a lot of cars parked overnight. Those two together will allow the removal to go much faster."
