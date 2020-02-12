Hampstead council has temporarily refused a proposal to build a new apartment building at 5763 Côte St. Luc Road, currently a vacant lot, because of an ongoing urban planning study taking place in that area.
The refusal comes not long after a referendum prevented the demolition of nearby 5781-5783 Côte St. Luc Road and its replacement with a new apartment building. Mayor Steinberg had strongly supported the developers in that file citing the need for new tax dollars.
Councillor Warren Budning said the town’s Planning Advisory Committee could not approve the 5763 CSL Road project, “because we’re in the middle of doing the study.”
The Suburban reported late last year that Hampstead hired an urban planning consultation firm, BC2, to look at a “vision” for the future of its part of Côte St. Luc Road, which currently contains buildings dating back to during or close to World War II.
Budning said the town is “not yet in a position to be approving projects.
“We just went through a referendum and the residents made their voices heard. We have an urban planning study with volumetric, traffic, shadow, massing (perception of the general shape and form as well as size of a building), all these factors that are going to be taken into consideration and that will ideally set the vision for that sector for the next 50 years.
“It would be counter-intuitive to the whole process if we just approved a [new apartment] building today.”
