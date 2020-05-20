Hampstead sets aside $25,000 for local hospitals

Hampstead town council voted recently to set aside $25,000 to buy and donate personal protective equipment "to front-line health workers dealing with COVID-19."
"The breakdown should be $20,000 to the [Jewish General Hospital] and $5,000 to Ste. Justine Hospital," the resolution says.
The town resolution says that Quebec is "in a state of health emergency and this situation affects the citizens of our municipality.
"Our town wishes to participate actively in the collective effort in the face of this situation. Health services are under severe strain and workers in its services must be supported."
The resolution points out that the two hospitals are the "two frontline places dealing with and treating the vast majority of Hampstead’s patients or future patients."
The motion was introduced by Councillor Jack Edery, seconded by Councillor Leon Elfassy and unanimously approved.
