Hampstead security notes

Hampstead councillor Harvey Shaffer presented the latest town security report for Dec. 19 to Jan. 19, in a new, more detailed format compiled by Public Security chief of operations Mike Fitzgerald.
Some notes:
• Surveillance of local synagogues on Saturday mornings is continuing, no incidents were reported, and "meetings for synagogue security have started and will continue with the various partners with the goal of working together to make the community safer."
• During the Dec. 19 to Jan. 19 period, there were 134 calls to Public Security, 153 parking tickets issued and five tickets issued related to other town bylaws related to construction, dogs and garbage. There were no vehicle thefts.
• Up to Jan. 19, 2020, there were no thefts of or in vehicles, break and enters or other crimes. For 2019 as a whole, there were 22 thefts in vehicles, nine thefts of vehicles, 16 break and enters and 35 other crimes.
• The top-five calls to town departments for all of 2019 involved burglar alarms (250) to Public Security, 82 to Public Works involving snow operations, 78 involving noise and another 78 involving open garage doors, to Public Security; and 63 involving construction to Public Security.
