Hampstead's 13th annual blood drive Aug. 21

Hampstead’s 13th annual blood drive takes place Wednesday Aug. 21 from 1:30 to 8 p.m. at the Adessky Community Centre in Hampstead Park, Councillor Michael Goldwax recently announced. Goldwax explained his inspiration for launching the blood drive, which is chaired by his son Brandon. He pointed out that in 1996, “Brandon was born very premature at 25 weeks and required multiple blood transfusions. However, at the time, there was a Hepatitis C tainted blood scare. “Since Brandon was unable to fight off infections in his state, I was adamant that he receive only my blood,” the councillor explained. “Blood donations, which are referred to as ‘autologous,’ already existed if we wanted to prepare blood prior to one’s own surgeries, but giving blood to another person directly was not permitted in Quebec at the time. Despite this, “I worked tirelessly with Red Cross to allow for direct donations to be legalized in Quebec, so that I could ensure my son’s survival. Several hours after his birth and during the first few weeks of his life, I was put on a high-iron regimen so that I would be able to give blood every few days.” Goldwax added that he brought the idea of a Hampstead blood drive to Héma-Québec “so that we, as a community, can help save lives. “Every year we surpass the goals that Héma-Québec requires and this year will be no exception. Please come out and give blood or ask someone to give blood. Every pint makes a difference and could help save up to four lives while rejuvenating the blood in your body. If you can save four lives while doing something that will be beneficial to your body... would you? Come out and help save a life, like I did for my son, Brandon.” This year’s goal is 130 units. According to a town announcement, “any healthy person aged 18 years or older who meets Héma-Québec eligibility criteria can give blood as frequently as every 56 days, i.e., six times a year. Donors are encouraged to eat and be well hydrated before going to the drive. A whole blood donation takes about 10 minutes. The entire process takes about an hour. To determine whether or not you are eligible to give blood, call 1-800-847-2525 or visit the “Blood/Who can Donate Blood” section of the Héma-Québec website.”
