Hampstead residents in 'pre-'60s homes should test water: town

The Town of Hampstead issued an advisory stating that while the regularly tested water quality in town meets Quebec and federal water norms, residents living in older homes should test their water.
The advisory was issued after reports of lead contamination in water in parts of Montreal.
"The water distribution network in Hampstead has no known lead pipes and water quality is excellent in the Town," the advisory says. "Older homes built prior to the early ‘60s may have lead pipes inside the home. Home owners of older houses are encouraged to test their water. If the test result shows the presence of lead, then the home owners should consider replacing any lead pipes or taking appropriate action to monitor and control the level of lead in its drinking water."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.