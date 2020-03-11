Hampstead recognizes Canadian Jewish veterans, war fallen

Hampstead council passed a resolution at last week's public meeting to recognize the Canadian Jews who fought in World War I, World War II and the Korean War, and the 579 of those who fell fighting for freedom.
D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum read a proclamation to this effect in August 2018, and Côte St. Luc held a recognition ceremony that November.
On hand for the resolution passage was Larry Rosenthal, who has been organizing tributes to Canadian Jewish war fallen for the last several years at the Baron de Hirsch cemetery’s military section on De La Savane. His ceremonies are in tribute to his brother, gunner William Guy Rosenthal, who was killed in action in Sicily on July 25, 1943. Mayor William Steinberg regularly attends the ceremonies.
The Hampstead resolution also recognized Rosenthal's remembrance efforts, and he was presented with a plaque by council.
Rosenthal said all must carry on the fight for freedom, including in today's Quebec, where language laws are being reconsidered and a law was passed banning religious symbols to those in authority in workplaces under provincial jurisdiction, such as judges, police and teachers.
"The soldiers died for us, why should we let people take away our freedom and our right to speak our language or carry on with our religion?" Rosenthal asked. "I do [the remembrance] to perpetuate the soldiers' memory and so that their souls live on in us."
Councillor Michael Goldwax, who is also director-general of the Waldorf residence in CSL, pointed out that two World War II veterans living there will celebrate their 101st and 103rd birthdays this year.
"One of the other veterans, who I'm very close with, provided me with photocopies of a 1947 book about Canadian Jews in World War II," Goldwax explained. "A list of the casualties, the wounded, the ones who were prisoners of war....This book has photos, where the soldiers were at war, where they were buried. It's quite remarkable to read this."
The councillor said he will make further photocopies of the book, and one copy would be given to Rosenthal.
"As much as we know what has gone on in this world, whether it be a war or a Holocaust, time is making us forget what happened, and acts like us passing a resolution, Remembrance days, Holocaust memorials, we have to keep reminding everyone of the cost of freedom and [the need] to maintain freedom for our country," Goldwax said.
Also at last week's council meeting, Hampstead adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism, which CSL is expected to also pass at its March 16 council meeting. A similar resolution presented by Montreal Opposition leader Lionel Perez was withdrawn when Mayor Valérie Plante said Montreal would further study the matter.
