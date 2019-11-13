Hampstead public security notes

Hampstead's Public Security officers (PSOs) had an active month, as revealed in the report read at last week's public meeting by Councillor Harvey Shaffer.
Some of the notable items:
• PSOs saw minors smoking marijuana in town parks — their material "was seized, and the minors were turned over to the custody of their parents." Hampstead's bylaw, in general, prohibits smoking of any sort on town property, including parks, roads and sidewalks.
• PSOs caught an individual vandalizing town property in Dufferin Park. The person was detained, and given tickets for vandalism "and drinking in a public park."
• PSOs have been making sure contractors (gardeners, builders, etc. working for residents) respect local bylaws, including stopping them from working on holidays, "picking up leaves and other debris," respecting legislated work hours, not leaving construction material on the street, making sure construction sites are secured and fenced in, and "respecting work hours allowed by the town."
• Stats for Oct. 1 to Oct. 25 include 143 calls to Public Security; 79 tickets issued, plus six rendered void; 15 responses to burglar alarms, 13 construction complaints, seven tickets issued related to construction-related violations, three noise complaints, two car accidents, two open garage doors, one break-in and nine suspicious vehicles.
