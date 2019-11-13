Hampstead permanently placing PSOs at synagogues on Saturdays

The Town of Hampstead has committed to permanently placing public security officers in the immediate area of local synagogues on Saturdays, during the Jewish Sabbath, Councillor Jack Edery told the November town council meeting.
The officers will be on Heath, in the area of the neighbouring Montreal Torah Centre and the Dorshei Emet Reconstructionist Synagogue; and on Harrow, where the Adath and Nahar Shalom are located.
“And a third vehicle will be floating around the town,” added Councillor Harvey Shaffer, who has the public security portfolio.
“In addition to our regular operations,” Edery added, also pointing out that congregants felt very safe with extra security on hand during the recent Jewish holidays, as pointed out by Shaffer in the latest public security monthly report.
Security concerns around synagogues have increased in recent years, in light of attacks on religious institutions, including mass shootings at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 and a California synagogue this year.
“Nothing happened [here],” Edery, along with Shaffer, told a council meeting attendee, adding that the measure was taken because residents felt very comfortable with the public security presence during the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.