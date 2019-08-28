The Town of Hampstead was recently ordered by Small Claims Court Judge Marie-Julie Croteau to pay resident Derek Stern $1,324, with interest, as a result of excessive dust generated by town-hired contractors during a construction project on its Centennial Lane walkway.
The judgment included compensation for the cost of the clean-up, as well as the inconvenience and loss of enjoyment of Stern’s backyard for three days. The judge noted Stern’s “compelling and uncontradicted” testimony.
The plaintiff was initially demanding $15,000, the maximum allowed by the Small Claims Court.
The court also rejected the town’s countersuit of $4,421.54 — Hampstead had claimed the plaintiff’s suit was “exaggerated and abusive.”
The dust came from work on the bricks located on the walkway, created on the occasion of Hampstead’s 100th anniversary. The plaintiff argued that the town’s work “generated a significant and abnormal amount of dust, rendering [his] backyard and outdoor furniture unusable, until they were cleaned a few days later.”
The plaintiff was also concerned and experienced stress about what he said was the emission into the air of crystalline silica dust, which is considered a cancer-causing substance, according to cancer.gov. The town cited section 604.3 of the Cities and Towns Act, which says a municipality “is not liable, for the duration of the work, for the injury caused by the fault of a builder or contractor to whom construction or repairs were entrusted.”
The plaintiff testified that he was preparing for an outdoor party on May 24, 2016, and then learned that blasting was about to take place on Centennial Lane. The plaintiff said the town did not provide prior notice. Two days after the party, the company CLC Tech Maintenance Company inc. (CLC) cleaned the backyard and outdoor furniture. On May 31, the town was asked to pay the plaintiff more than $16,000 for the work, as well as for moral damages and stress. This was then changed to $15,000 in Small Claims Court.
According to the judgment, the town did not provide as evidence a copy of the contract for the work done, or call on the workers to appear with them in court. “It goes without saying that these persons would certainly have been in the best position to describe not only the nature of the work, but also the equipment used and the protective measures, which are at the heart of the present dispute,” the judge wrote. Instead, a representative of the town’s Public Works department testified.
The town rep testified that no prior notice was given because the job was short term and similar to landscaping work. “In this context and with the lack of detail provided,” the judge wrote, the court could not conclude that the town could successfully invoke the Cities and Towns Act liability exemption. The court found that Hampstead was responsible for the damage because:
• There was a “significant and abnormal” amount of dust on the plaintiff’s property immediately after the work began.
• According to the company that cleaned the property, “there was so much dust around the pool and outdoor furniture that they had to use a pressure machine to clean them. It was also confirmed that dust deposits had piled up at the bottom of the pool.”
• The town rep’s testimony that the amount of generated dust was nothing out of the ordinary, “is not credible and appears solely directed to try to minimize the inconveniences experienced by the plaintiff.”
The court also declared that the plaintiff could not prove the dust contained crystalline silica. The judge, as well, found that the town could not prove the plaintiff’s case was abusive. In a 2016 message to residents, Mayor William Steinberg made reference to the case.
“Imagine the precedent if we agreed to pay whenever the town does any work that causes dust to blow on windows,” he wrote. “We are fighting the case and expect the court to agree with us.”
