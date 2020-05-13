Hampstead offering phone outreach programs to isolated residents

Hampstead is offering two Calling Outreach programs to residents during the COVID-19 crisis, the town announced.
"The first program, is for those who are 70+ and who have requested daily or weekly calls," says the advisory. "The second program, is for residents 18-69— they are called weekly if they wish. The calls are done by accredited town employees and inquire upon residents’ well-being and their needs in order to put them in contact with the appropriate organizations which may provide assistance."
For more information or "to be on the list, call the town at 514-369-8200 or send a request on info@hampstead.qc.ca."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.