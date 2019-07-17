Hampstead Mayor vetoes council vote against CSL Road housing project

Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg vetoed Monday night his council’s 3-2 vote not to approve a controversial building project on Côte St. Luc Road.
Tenants of the 75-year-old buildings, many of them vulnerable, have been protesting against a plan by Toronto developer Mitchell Abrahams to demolish 5781 and 5783 Côte St. Luc Road and replace it with a nine-storey rental apartment building.
Those voting against the project were councillors Cheryl Weigensberg, Jack Edery and Michael Goldwax. Those voting for were councillors Leon Elfassy and Warren Budning. Steinberg said he vetoed because Councillor Harvey Shaffer, who the Mayor explained is “laid up,” was not at the meeting and he wanted the full council to vote.
As a result, a public consultation scheduled for Monday night was cancelled, and a subsequent petition process has been delayed. Steinberg’s veto can potentially be overturned at the Aug. 5 council meeting.
But later in the meeting,Steinberg allowed a demolition committee vote to go on in which he participated and voted with Warren Budning against Michael Goldwax to approve demolition of the two buildings, conditional on the project being ultimately approved.
The Mayor pointed out that even if the project is ultimately approved, it is still subject to a petition, and possible register and referendum for affected and nearby residents.
“If the councillors vote against it [in August], it’s not going anywhere,” he added.
A resident asked why Steinberg exercised his veto.
“It’s very clear you’re very biased,” she said. “You’ve made your intentions well known.”
“I have never said I do not think that this is a good project, I think it is a good project, I’ve made it very clear,” Steinberg replied. “Up until tonight, the council was of the same mind. Now, it appears some of the councillors have changed their minds.”
Several tenants and nearby Queen Mary Road homeowners spoke against the projects during Monday’s meeting. Among the tenants was 12-year-old Nathaniel Deac, who pled tearfully for the project not to be approved.
Nathaniel said his family’s possible plan to move to Laval if they are evicted would be “throwing my whole life away, the life I made here in Montreal.”
Goldwax said he voted against “because I wasn’t comfortable with the total project itself, the height of the building, and the impact it will have not only on the tenants, but the residents who live behind it.”
Edery voted against because “I didn’t see the overall value for the residents.”
Weigensberg voted against, saying the look of Hampstead should remain special, “and I’m concerned about 12-storey buildings changing that,” referring to another proposed project on a nearby empty lot on Côte St. Luc Road.
Elfassy, who voted in favour, said he understand the residents “who have issues.
“And if we are to approve this project, which I would like to see in the end, we have to make sure they will allocate a certain number of units for affordable housing — this must be and it will be.”
Jonathan Goldbloom, representing the developers at the meeting, said the demolition approval is a step forward.
Goldbloom, asked about Elfassy’s call for some affordable housing as part of the new project, said the developers would set aside up to five apartments, where tenants — based on seniority— can “secure a lease for 15 percent below the market rent.”
